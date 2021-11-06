Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 30.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $759,000.

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF stock opened at $69.99 on Friday. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.00.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

