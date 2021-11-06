Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Shares Purchased by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,055,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,663 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $46,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 31.8% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 147,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 35,641 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $598,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 603,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,098,000 after purchasing an additional 13,320 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 310,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after acquiring an additional 28,103 shares during the last quarter.

PXH opened at $22.43 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $24.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.98.

