Invesco Ltd. Buys 147,596 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,041,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,596 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.88% of Newmont worth $446,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 7,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $522,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $382,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,491 shares of company stock worth $1,765,820 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $56.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $53.03 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.71%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on Newmont in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.91.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

