Invesco Ltd. Buys 551,168 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,932,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 551,168 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $421,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at about $2,043,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 117,001.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 96,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 95,941 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,790.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 206,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 195,786 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 182.6% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 359,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after buying an additional 232,404 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 19.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,407,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,786,000 after purchasing an additional 399,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

NYSE:MRO opened at $17.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of -284.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 3.08. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.91.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -333.28%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRO. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark began coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.