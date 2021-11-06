Invesco Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,921,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,603 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 3.86% of Equitable worth $484,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Equitable by 18.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $450,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $35.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.49 and a 52-week high of $36.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.51.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.58. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQH. TheStreet raised Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.73.

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

