Invesco Ltd. Grows Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 10.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,342,203 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,025 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $555,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI stock opened at $214.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.72. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.88 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 16.81%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.52.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

