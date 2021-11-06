Invesco Ltd. Grows Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,844,404 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 64,103 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $439,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in NIKE by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Argus lifted their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.94.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 236,839 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,560. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKE stock opened at $177.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.18. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.44 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $280.97 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.93.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.