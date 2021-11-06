Invesco Ltd. Has $469.44 Million Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,549,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310,737 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $469,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Amundi acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $278,749,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 73.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,618,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,285 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 45.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,382,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,297 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Electric Power by 20.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $171,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $537,999 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power stock opened at $85.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.32. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.23.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.80%.

AEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.27.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

