Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,326,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,171,612 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $508,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAB. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 251.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 14,964 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 43.9% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 559,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,564,000 after purchasing an additional 12,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $349,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BAB opened at $33.34 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.68 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.10.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

