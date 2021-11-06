Investors Purchase High Volume of Presidio Property Trust Call Options (NASDAQ:SQFT)

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 2,524 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 5,270% compared to the average daily volume of 47 call options.

In other news, Director James Robert Durfey purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Larry Gene Dubose purchased 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $26,714.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 19,998 shares of company stock valued at $71,892 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQFT. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Presidio Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Smart Money Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 266.0% during the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 62,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 45,747 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 60.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 20,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $43,000.

Separately, Aegis initiated coverage on Presidio Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SQFT opened at $4.03 on Friday. Presidio Property Trust has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $10.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.83.

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.22%.

About Presidio Property Trust

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

