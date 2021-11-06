Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.04 Million

Analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) will post $54.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.70 million and the lowest is $50.71 million. Investors Real Estate Trust posted sales of $45.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full-year sales of $197.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $194.43 million to $200.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $223.33 million, with estimates ranging from $206.40 million to $233.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Investors Real Estate Trust.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 0.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSR shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.38.

Shares of CSR opened at $100.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.06. Investors Real Estate Trust has a twelve month low of $66.91 and a twelve month high of $108.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -1,028.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 859.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 19,445 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

