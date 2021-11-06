Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $518.10 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) will report $518.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $527.71 million and the lowest is $501.08 million. Invitation Homes reported sales of $464.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full year sales of $1.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.82.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

INVH stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $40.82. 2,621,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,409,897. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.59. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $27.11 and a 12-month high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.11%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

