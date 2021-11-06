iomart Group (LON:IOM) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

iomart Group (LON:IOM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

iomart Group stock opened at GBX 159.20 ($2.08) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £174.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.62. iomart Group has a 12 month low of GBX 138 ($1.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 349 ($4.56). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 208.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 248.74.

Get iomart Group alerts:

In other iomart Group news, insider Richard Masters purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.39) per share, for a total transaction of £4,941 ($6,455.45). Also, insider Scott Cunningham purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.22) per share, for a total transaction of £11,900 ($15,547.43).

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for iomart Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iomart Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.