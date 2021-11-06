IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) and Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF) Head to Head Comparison

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) and Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for IPG Photonics and Natcore Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IPG Photonics 1 3 3 0 2.29 Natcore Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

IPG Photonics presently has a consensus price target of $208.16, suggesting a potential upside of 21.48%. Given IPG Photonics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IPG Photonics is more favorable than Natcore Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.2% of IPG Photonics shares are held by institutional investors. 32.9% of IPG Photonics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

IPG Photonics has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natcore Technology has a beta of -3.11, suggesting that its stock price is 411% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IPG Photonics and Natcore Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IPG Photonics 18.33% 10.21% 8.97% Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IPG Photonics and Natcore Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IPG Photonics $1.20 billion 7.63 $159.57 million $3.81 44.98 Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

IPG Photonics has higher revenue and earnings than Natcore Technology.

Summary

IPG Photonics beats Natcore Technology on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals. The company was founded by Valentin P. Gapontsev and Igor Samartsev in 1990 and is headquartered in Oxford, MA.

About Natcore Technology

Natcore Technology, Inc. is a research and development company, which engages in developing silicon solar cell technologies. Its primary product is Natcore Foil Cell, which eliminates the need to use high-cost silver in mass-manufactured silicon solar cells. The company was founded by Brien Lundin, John Calhoun, Andrew Barron and Dennis J. Flood on August 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Rochester, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.