Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IPSEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ipsen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered shares of Ipsen from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

OTCMKTS IPSEY remained flat at $$26.60 during midday trading on Friday. 207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.40. Ipsen has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $28.10.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

