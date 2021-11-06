IQeon Price Reaches $2.90 on Major Exchanges (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 5th. One IQeon coin can now be bought for about $2.90 or 0.00004748 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IQeon has a total market cap of $15.94 million and $1.00 million worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IQeon has traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IQeon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00053734 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.88 or 0.00246611 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00012368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.93 or 0.00096322 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

IQeon Profile

IQeon (CRYPTO:IQN) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon . The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

IQeon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IQeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IQeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.