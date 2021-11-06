IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.850-$8.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.78 billion-$13.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.68 billion.IQVIA also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.370-$2.470 EPS.

NYSE IQV traded down $6.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $247.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,402,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,720. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.18. The stock has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $165.49 and a 52 week high of $265.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IQVIA will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IQVIA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $271.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IQVIA stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,580 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.55% of IQVIA worth $718,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

