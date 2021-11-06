IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.370-$2.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.54 billion-$3.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.48 billion.IQVIA also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.850-$8.950 EPS.

Shares of IQV stock traded down $6.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $247.19. 1,402,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,720. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $165.49 and a fifty-two week high of $265.34. The stock has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.74, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.18.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IQV. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut IQVIA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus raised their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $271.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IQVIA stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,580 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.55% of IQVIA worth $718,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

