IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Director Anthony Vuoto Sells 3,690 Shares of Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Director Anthony Vuoto sold 3,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $137,378.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
IRMD opened at $38.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $469.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.27 and its 200 day moving average is $32.25. IRadimed Co. has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $40.51.
IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. IRadimed had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IRadimed Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IRMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of IRadimed from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.
IRadimed Company Profile
IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.
