IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Director Anthony Vuoto Sells 3,690 Shares of Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Director Anthony Vuoto sold 3,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $137,378.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

IRMD opened at $38.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $469.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.27 and its 200 day moving average is $32.25. IRadimed Co. has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $40.51.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. IRadimed had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IRadimed Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRMD. UBS Group AG raised its stake in IRadimed by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IRadimed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in IRadimed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in IRadimed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in IRadimed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IRMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of IRadimed from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

