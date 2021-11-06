IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IsoPlexis in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of IsoPlexis stock opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. IsoPlexis has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $15.10.

IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn.

