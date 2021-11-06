James E. Hanson II Acquires 1,025 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Stock

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Director James E. Hanson II acquired 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.96 per share, with a total value of $19,434.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $19.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $968.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.96. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.50.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 32.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 3.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 56.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 4.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 4.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

Read More: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.