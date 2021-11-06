James Leddy Sells 1,000 Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Stock

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) CFO James Leddy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James Leddy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 29th, James Leddy sold 1,000 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00.

Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $36.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $37.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 2.29.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $484.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

CHEF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHEF. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 4,140.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,512,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,131,000 after buying an additional 1,476,481 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,647,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,354,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,251,000 after purchasing an additional 298,586 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 592,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,847,000 after purchasing an additional 280,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 605,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 225,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

