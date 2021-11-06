Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE) Trading Down 0.6%

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.93 and last traded at $27.06. 1,379 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 3,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.23.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 25.00% of Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

