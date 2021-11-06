Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Commerce Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $73.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.21. Commerce Bancshares has a 52 week low of $59.32 and a 52 week high of $83.06. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 38.97%. The company had revenue of $351.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.