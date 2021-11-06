Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Harmonic Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Harmonic in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Harmonic’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Harmonic had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $126.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Harmonic’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

HLIT stock opened at $10.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $11.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 67.31, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $589,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 170,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $1,521,526.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,192,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,671,067.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 330,003 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,327. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,739,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $151,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,016 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Harmonic by 702.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,274,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,019 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Harmonic by 6,315.8% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,116,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,758 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Harmonic in the second quarter valued at about $7,077,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Harmonic by 383.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 634,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

