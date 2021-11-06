Jefferies Financial Group Increases Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $580.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $525.00 to $580.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.03% from the stock’s previous close.

COST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.08.

COST opened at $513.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $465.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $424.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $520.21.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $580,575,000 after buying an additional 97,511 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.8% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 48.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,671,000 after buying an additional 203,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

