Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Hold Rating for Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF)

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on NSRGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

NSRGF stock opened at $135.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.99 and its 200 day moving average is $124.31. Nestlé has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $135.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSRGF. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 3.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 12.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 49,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the period.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

