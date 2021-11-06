Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Hold Rating for Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF)

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Several other analysts have also commented on NSRGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.
NSRGF stock opened at $135.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.99 and its 200 day moving average is $124.31. Nestlé has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $135.64.
Nestlé Company Profile
Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.
