Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Martin Marietta Materials in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.93. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ Q2 2022 earnings at $4.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MLM. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Loop Capital raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $391.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.87.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $412.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $369.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.27. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $253.35 and a 52 week high of $422.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.14%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 11,154 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 463.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 15,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

