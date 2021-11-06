Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on GXO Logistics Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GXO)

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GXO Logistics in a report released on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GXO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GXO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.14.

GXO Logistics stock opened at $93.49 on Thursday. GXO Logistics has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $100.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.46.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.