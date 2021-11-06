Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on loanDepot, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of loanDepot in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.20. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Get loanDepot alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LDI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on loanDepot from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

Shares of NYSE LDI opened at $6.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.02. loanDepot has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in loanDepot during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,032,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in loanDepot during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,472,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in loanDepot during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,963,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in loanDepot by 430.0% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 446,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 361,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in loanDepot during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,809,000. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh bought 555,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $3,853,010.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.