Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $3.54 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.35. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s FY2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $754.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stephens increased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush cut their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.10.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $46.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $30.97 and a 12-month high of $65.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,978,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,758,000 after purchasing an additional 663,896 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,600,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 685,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,124,000 after acquiring an additional 315,060 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 483.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 322,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,456,000 after acquiring an additional 266,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,414,230,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

