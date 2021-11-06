Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.22-3.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.30. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.220-$3.320 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on JCI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.31.

Shares of JCI stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,185,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.63. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $43.25 and a one year high of $76.83.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.20%.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

