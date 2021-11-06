Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,938 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $11,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JLL shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.00.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $267.62 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $115.05 and a 12-month high of $272.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $250.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.74.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

