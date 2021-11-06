Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 5,751 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total value of $1,788,561.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,500 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.47, for a total value of $2,645,465.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,641 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $3,182,416.58.

On Friday, August 27th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,162 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.68, for a total value of $830,594.16.

On Monday, August 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,733 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $2,029,680.51.

On Monday, August 16th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,505 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.38, for a total value of $2,787,816.90.

On Monday, August 9th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,251 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,434,030.61.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $312.83 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.41 and a 1-year high of $323.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.84 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.77.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 48.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Morningstar by 156.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Morningstar by 162.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Morningstar by 259.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

