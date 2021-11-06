JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 2,515 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MEAR. Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 2,060.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period.

Shares of MEAR stock opened at $50.15 on Friday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.62 and a one year high of $50.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.19.

