JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $974,000 Stock Holdings in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in GoHealth were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in GoHealth during the first quarter worth $139,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GoHealth during the second quarter worth $137,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in GoHealth by 9.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GoHealth during the first quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in GoHealth by 70.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. 28.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of GoHealth from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James downgraded GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.07.

NASDAQ GOCO opened at $5.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.72. GoHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $16.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 0.33.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). GoHealth had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $196.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.09 million. Research analysts forecast that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Clinton P. Jones bought 24,210 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $113,302.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 277,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,764. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon M. Cruz purchased 78,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $365,488.21. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 135,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,655.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 277,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,296,981. 33.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

