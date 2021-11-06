JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New Investment in Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 156,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATOS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 228,940.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,532,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,613 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 398,211 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 1,258.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 134,927 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

Atossa Therapeutics stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $346.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average is $3.71. Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $9.80.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02).

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions. It offers ForeCYTE and ArgusCYTE diagnostic tests. The ForeCYTE Breast Health Test provides personalized information about the 10-year and lifetime risk of breast cancer for women between ages 18 and 65.

