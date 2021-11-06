JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 69,444 Shares of Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) by 143.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,444 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Mogo were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mogo in the 1st quarter worth about $15,833,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Mogo by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after acquiring an additional 193,842 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mogo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mogo by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 16,404 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mogo by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 23,257 shares during the period. 16.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mogo alerts:

NASDAQ MOGO opened at $5.85 on Friday. Mogo Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.86 million, a PE ratio of 292.65 and a beta of 2.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.27.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.01 million. Mogo had a net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 23.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mogo Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MOGO. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Mogo from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mogo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Mogo from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.79.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.