JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$31.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AC has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Air Canada to C$28.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities restated a buy rating and issued a C$29.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on Air Canada in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a C$25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an outperform rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.56.

Shares of AC stock opened at C$26.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.90. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$15.78 and a twelve month high of C$31.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,209.01.

In other news, Senior Officer Arielle Meloul-Wechsler sold 7,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.51, for a total value of C$165,110.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$215,469.15.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

