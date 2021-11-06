JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CLPBY. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Coloplast A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Coloplast A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a 1,144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coloplast A/S currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,144.00.

Shares of Coloplast A/S stock opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.82 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.71. Coloplast A/S has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $18.90.

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

