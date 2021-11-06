JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SCBFY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Standard Chartered has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of SCBFY stock opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.99. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $15.05.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

