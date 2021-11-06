JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SCBFY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Standard Chartered has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of SCBFY stock opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.99. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $15.05.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

