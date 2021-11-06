JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY)

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TELNY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

TELNY opened at $15.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.31. Telenor ASA has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $18.78. The stock has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.48.

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.