JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY)

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SAFRY. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Safran from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Safran stock opened at $34.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.49 billion, a PE ratio of 63.29 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.35. Safran has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $38.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

