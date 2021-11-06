JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 22,836 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 65.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,914 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,836 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ePlus were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLUS. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ePlus by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 487,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,285,000 after purchasing an additional 118,004 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in ePlus by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 785,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,231,000 after purchasing an additional 90,567 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in ePlus in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,373,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ePlus by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after purchasing an additional 47,117 shares during the period. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC grew its stake in ePlus by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 145,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,628,000 after purchasing an additional 12,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total value of $644,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $412,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,598. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PLUS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Sidoti upgraded ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

PLUS stock opened at $122.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.33. ePlus inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $122.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.17 and a 200-day moving average of $98.72.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.34. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $416.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.20 million. Equities analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

