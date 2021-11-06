JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes $1 Million Position in Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 95,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.35% of Sunworks at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SUNW. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunworks by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 63,688 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Sunworks by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 13,647 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunworks by 328.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 494,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after acquiring an additional 379,102 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Sunworks during the 1st quarter valued at $590,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Sunworks by 2,147.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. 34.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Sunworks stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sunworks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $29.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average is $8.22. The company has a market capitalization of $159.85 million, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $32.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 million. Sunworks had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a negative return on equity of 29.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunworks, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunworks Company Profile

Sunworks, Inc engages in the provision of photovoltaic based power systems for the residential, commercial, and agricultural markets. Its services include design, system engineering, procurement, project installation, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance. The company was founded by Roland F.

