Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) had its target price dropped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 67.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Kaltura from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaltura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kaltura has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

Get Kaltura alerts:

Shares of KLTR stock opened at $5.98 on Thursday. Kaltura has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $14.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.91.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.06 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Kaltura will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,117,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaltura Company Profile

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Kaltura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaltura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.