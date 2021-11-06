Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kaman in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.87. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kaman’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of KAMN opened at $41.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 376.49 and a beta of 1.30. Kaman has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $59.79.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Kaman had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 0.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kaman by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,903,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,329,000 after buying an additional 53,077 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in Kaman by 20.9% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,537,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,504,000 after buying an additional 266,130 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Kaman by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,261,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,854,000 after buying an additional 57,335 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Kaman by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,146,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,760,000 after buying an additional 18,109 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kaman by 4.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,458,000 after buying an additional 19,575 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $43,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,080.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

