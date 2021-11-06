KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KAR Auction Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KAR Auction Services presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. KAR Auction Services has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 1,466.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day moving average is $16.73.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 1.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

