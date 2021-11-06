Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.12

Karnalyte Resources Inc. (TSE:KRN) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 82000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of C$5.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57.

Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Karnalyte Resources Inc explores for and develops agricultural and industrial potash, nitrogen, and magnesium products in Canada. The company owns 100% interests in Subsurface Mineral Leases KLSA 010, KL 247A, and KL 246 totaling 367 km2 of mineral rights. It also holds interests in the Wynyard potash project located in Wynyard, Saskatchewan; and Proteos nitrogen project located in Central Saskatchewan.

