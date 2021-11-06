Karora Resources (KRR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.08 per share for the quarter.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$69.57 million during the quarter.

Get Karora Resources alerts:

Karora Resources stock opened at C$4.70 on Friday. Karora Resources has a twelve month low of C$2.85 and a twelve month high of C$4.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$691.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KRR shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Karora Resources from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Karora Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Karora Resources Company Profile

Karora Resources Inc engages in the exploration and production of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Karora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.